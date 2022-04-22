ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland baseball enjoys home opener by blowing out OCC rival Madison

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago

ASHLAND — The home opener was definitely worth the wait for the Ashland baseball team.

Playing their first game at Bud Plank Field more than three weeks into the season, the Arrows used a decisive 10-run fourth inning to down Madison 12-2 and remain perfect in the Ohio Cardinal Conference on Friday.

“Foremost, it is nice to be at home and it is nice to get a win,” said Ashland coach Rick Gough. “This is only the second day all season we have been on this field, so both of those are encouraging. Actually, coach (AJ) Beer worked on the field for most of the day to even get it ready, so I give him a shout out for that.”

Ashland breaks game open in fourth inning

With the score knotted at 2-all, the Arrows (6-4, 6-0) sent 15 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, tallying 10 runs to end the game after the Rams (2-8, 1-6) went quietly in the fifth.

Braeden Reymer and Alex Grissinger both had doubles in the inning, while Wyatt Mohrman, Jon Metzger, Ethan Bunce, Aidan Chandler and Ethan Truax all added singles.

“It was nice to get all the kids into the game, and it was nice to have that 10-run inning,” said Gough. “Those innings don’t happen that often.”

Five fielding errors led to eight unearned runs for the Arrows. Two of the miscues came in the fateful fourth inning.

“This is kind of the storybook for us for the entire season,” said Madison coach Nick Melton. “Pitchers throw strikes for us, and we get ground balls, and we don’t make the play. We had that one bad inning, and I have been telling everybody that in that one inning the train kind of falls off the tracks.”

Several players on both sides have nice outings

Rams starting pitcher Gavin Cates had a nice outing, allowing only two earned runs. He surrendered seven hits in his 3⅓ innings while striking out two.

“He threw his pitches for strikes and kept the ball low,” said Melton. “He got the ground balls. We just did not field it well behind him tonight.”

On the opposite side of the diamond, Gough had praise for Ashland starting pitcher Logan Fulk, who went all five innings, allowing just two singles and two unearned runs.

“Logan Fulk probably had his best outing of the year,” said Gough. “If we can get that 1-2 punch going with him and Luke Bryant, and Bryant threw a one-hitter against Madison on Wednesday, we should be fine. Three hits in the series? I’ll take that.

“Braeden Reymer was another positive. That was the best he has looked at the plate.”

Cayden Clapper and Cates both had a hit to lead Madison. Ashland finished with 10 hits and was led by Metzger and Chandler, who each had two singles.

“Tonight, Madison made some mistakes, and we capitalized on that,” said Gough. “If we wouldn’t have put the ball in play, some of those runs don’t happen.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland baseball enjoys home opener by blowing out OCC rival Madison

