ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Blade Tidwell to start for Tennessee baseball at Florida on Saturday

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twaM4_0fHlOY9O00

Blade Tidwell will make his first SEC start this season for Tennessee baseball against Florida on Saturday.

The sophomore will step into Chase Dollander's role as Dollander recovers after being hit on the right elbow by a line drive against Alabama on April 16.

The No. 1 Vols won the series opener 8-2 against the Gators on Friday.

Tidwell has struck out 15 in 6⅔ innings across five appearances. He has allowed seven hits with no walks. He started back-to-back midweek games against Lipscomb and Tennessee Tech on April 5 and April 12, respectively.

Tidwell, a projected first-round MLB Draft pick, has been serving as a midweek starter and weekend reliever as he works back from preseason shoulder soreness.

The Loretto, Tennessee, native has not thrown more than two innings in an appearance.

He was a preseason All-American after being a freshman All-American in 2021. He went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA. He struck out 90 in 98⅔ innings pitched as UT's Sunday starter.

Dollander was hit by a liner hit by Alabama's Zane Denton in the first inning of UT's 9-2 win. He is day to day while dealing with swelling and soreness. Dollander did not suffer a fracture in his arm.

The Georgia Southern transfer is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA. He has 72 strikeouts in 46 innings.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Coach Reacts To 4-Game Suspension

Tony Vitello is serving a four-game suspension for bumping third base umpire Jeffrey Macias during a heated on-field altercation Saturday. While the Tennessee baseball coach is not quite begging for forgiveness, he’s not opposing the punishment either. Speaking to reporters Thursday, per Wes Rucker of 247Sports, Vitello said the suspension was justified.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Two transferring Alabama players pick new schools

Two Alabama basketball players found new homes after entering the transfer portal following the season. Forward Juwan Gary on Thursday announced he was headed to Nebraska a few minutes before Jusaun Holt posted his news. The freshman guard is headed to Georgia after playing high school basketball in the Atlanta suburbs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Loretto, TN
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#University Of Tennessee#Georgia Southern#Sec#Gators#Mlb Draft#All American#Ut
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
NFL
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy