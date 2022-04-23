ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast baseball snaps Chipola wins streak

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team took down Chipola 5-3 at home on Friday, snapping the Indians’ seven-game win streak.

The Commodores improved to 11-12 and the Indians fell to 15-6 in Panhandle Conference play.

Gulf Coast and Chipola will face off in Marinna for their final regular-season game on Saturday, April 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

