Gulf Coast baseball snaps Chipola wins streak
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team took down Chipola 5-3 at home on Friday, snapping the Indians’ seven-game win streak.
The Commodores improved to 11-12 and the Indians fell to 15-6 in Panhandle Conference play.
Gulf Coast and Chipola will face off in Marinna for their final regular-season game on Saturday, April 23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0