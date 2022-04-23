Toddler, teen injured by driver in crosswalk
EDMONDS, Wash. — A toddler and a teenager were struck and injured by a driver while in a crosswalk on Friday afternoon in Edmonds, police said.
At about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to 220th Street Southwest at 80th Avenue West for pedestrians who had been hit by a car.
Police said a family of four was crossing the road in the marked crosswalk when a car going eastbound failed to stop.
A 2-year-old was struck and suffered critical injuries, police said. A 14-year-old was also struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said a 61-year-old driver from Mountlake Terrace stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.
The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
More news from KIRO 7
- Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2