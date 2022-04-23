ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Toddler, teen injured by driver in crosswalk

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EDMONDS, Wash. — A toddler and a teenager were struck and injured by a driver while in a crosswalk on Friday afternoon in Edmonds, police said.

At about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to 220th Street Southwest at 80th Avenue West for pedestrians who had been hit by a car.

Police said a family of four was crossing the road in the marked crosswalk when a car going eastbound failed to stop.

A 2-year-old was struck and suffered critical injuries, police said. A 14-year-old was also struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said a 61-year-old driver from Mountlake Terrace stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

