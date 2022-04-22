ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi State erupts for seven runs in final three innings of series tying win against Ole Miss

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BFbi_0fHlMzrJ00

OXFORD — Hunter Hines ' first hit of the weekend came at just the right time to ignite the rally that kept Ole Miss from clinching the series. It was the first of a pair of late-inning home runs that propelled Mississippi State to a 10-7 win on Friday.

With the Bulldogs trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, the freshman designated hitter slammed an offspeed pitch over the right field fence for a two-run home run. It was his eleventh home run of the year.

Two batters later, Kellum Clark launched a two-run home run to right field and gave MSU some breathing room. Then, a pair of eighth-inning RBI doubles from Brad Cumbest and Lane Forsythe gave MSU even more cushion.

GAME ONE: Why rare defensive miscues proved costly for Mississippi State in series opening loss to Ole Miss

CRUSHING IT: Watch: Ole Miss baseball ambushes Mississippi State with 3 HRs on 4 pitches in first inning

WHY IT MATTERS: These next 4 games against Mississippi State are absolutely must-win for Ole Miss baseball

It was a strong ending to a game that started off poorly for MSU (23-17, 7-10 SEC). Three of Preston Johnson's first four pitches went for Ole Miss (21-16, 6-11 SEC) home runs in the first inning, and the Rebels held the lead for most of the game.

Pico Cohn, who threw two scoreless relief innings and posted three strikeouts, picked up the win.

The win sets up a tiebreaker on Saturday in Oxford. Cade Smith and Derek Diamond are set to take the mound.

"Every game for us is big now," Lemonis said. "We put ourselves in a spot where we have to play good. And tomorrow’ the next game and we need it. It’s a big game against our rival, so hopefully we’ll come out and play good ball. I feel really good about it."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State erupts for seven runs in final three innings of series tying win against Ole Miss

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Roll Past Crimson Tide, 9-1, in Five Innings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (26-17, 5-12 SEC) needed just five innings to power past No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) on Saturday night in front of another record-setting crowd at Davis Diamond. With the 9-1 victory, the Aggies stole the series from Alabama for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WTOK-TV

Isaiah Butler named new head women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi CC

SCOOBA - Brandon native and former Mississippi State University basketball player Isaiah Butler has been named head women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College. The announcement was made Friday by EMCC Director of Athletics/Dean of Students Sharon Thompson, who retired from her women’s coaching position following the 2021-22 season after 17 years at the helm to concentrate on her administrative responsibilities.
SCOOBA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#College Baseball#Msu#Sec#Rebels
Vicksburg Post

McCarter, Bumgarner win preliminary titles in Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Competition

The first round of the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions was underway Saturday afternoon at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with two veterans winning. Miss Deep South Madison McCarter won the talent phase of the competition singing “I Am Here,” from the musical, “The Color Purple” and Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner won in the evening wear/on-stage question phase.
VICKSBURG, MS
WCJB

No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, the Arkansas softball team has claimed a series win in Gainesville. And there’s still a game to go. The Gators fell to the SEC-leading Razorbacks for the second straight game on Saturday, losing 5-4 at KSP Stadium. Florida falls to 35-11 overall, 11-9 in SEC, while Arkansas improves to 34-8 for the season, 13-4 in league play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WAFB

No. 21 LSU picks up huge road win against No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (29-16, 9-7 SEC) picked up a huge win on the road against No. 13 Georgia (36-10, 9-7 SEC) 8-1 on Friday, April 22 from Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits while committing no errors, striking out...
ATHENS, GA
WJTV 12

Mississippi State launches Bulldog Bundle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at Mississippi State University (MSU) announced the launch of Bulldog Bundle. The program allows undergraduates to have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%. The Bulldog […]
STARKVILLE, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy