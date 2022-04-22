OXFORD — Hunter Hines ' first hit of the weekend came at just the right time to ignite the rally that kept Ole Miss from clinching the series. It was the first of a pair of late-inning home runs that propelled Mississippi State to a 10-7 win on Friday.

With the Bulldogs trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, the freshman designated hitter slammed an offspeed pitch over the right field fence for a two-run home run. It was his eleventh home run of the year.

Two batters later, Kellum Clark launched a two-run home run to right field and gave MSU some breathing room. Then, a pair of eighth-inning RBI doubles from Brad Cumbest and Lane Forsythe gave MSU even more cushion.

It was a strong ending to a game that started off poorly for MSU (23-17, 7-10 SEC). Three of Preston Johnson's first four pitches went for Ole Miss (21-16, 6-11 SEC) home runs in the first inning, and the Rebels held the lead for most of the game.

Pico Cohn, who threw two scoreless relief innings and posted three strikeouts, picked up the win.

The win sets up a tiebreaker on Saturday in Oxford. Cade Smith and Derek Diamond are set to take the mound.

"Every game for us is big now," Lemonis said. "We put ourselves in a spot where we have to play good. And tomorrow’ the next game and we need it. It’s a big game against our rival, so hopefully we’ll come out and play good ball. I feel really good about it."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State erupts for seven runs in final three innings of series tying win against Ole Miss