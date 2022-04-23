ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL COUNTIES At 448 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in Big Spring and the public has reported multiple homes flooded in town. Additional flooding is possible but the heaviest rain has moved east of Big Spring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement and public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Cuthbert and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 15.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Runoff from recent heavy rainfall will contribute to rises on the Buffalo River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Hawley. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Parts of Hawley City Park begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 8.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fisher; Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jones and southeastern Fisher Counties through 730 AM CDT At 648 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longworth, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anson, Hamlin, Roby, Sylvester, Neinda, Longworth, Mccaulley and The Intersection Of Us-180 And Ranch Road 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can be a very dangerous situation. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued. Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES At 457 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coahoma, or 12 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Westbrook. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 180 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX

Community Policy