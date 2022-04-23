Alexandria-Pineville MPO hosts Rock Island Greenway open house

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new clinic providing autism services through Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy has opened in Asheville. Key Autism Services, which has locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Massachusetts, officially opened its doors to the Western North Carolina community on March 14. "As the first ABA...
BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach played home to the annual Green Fair on Saturday afternoon, April 23, with an ongoing food donation drive was among the highlights.
The Bradley Beach Food Pantry, The Bradley Beach Elementary School Garden Club and Clean Ocean Action and venders of arts and crafts items were among the participants.
Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
Comments / 0