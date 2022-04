Iowa ran its winning streak to seven straight after blasting Rutgers on Saturday, 12-2. With the win, the Hawkeyes secured the series over the Scarlet Knights, improved to 23-12 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers entered the week ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 21 by Perfect Game, No. 26 in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll and No. 28 in the NCBWA Poll. After the series with the Hawkeyes, Rutgers is set to take a tumble. Iowa plated its first run in the first inning after a Rutgers fielding error brought Peyton Williams home. Then, in the...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO