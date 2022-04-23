ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans student from South Carolina died of fentanyl intoxication, coroner says

WLTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends say Bamberg native Ciaya Whetstone was...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 36

Nunya Bizzness
1d ago

My stepdaughter (in SC) died of same drug. We don’t know if she took it or someone laced her drink. Regardless it was a life wasted. She was 23

Reply(1)
16
Sandra Miller
22h ago

the stupidity of the young generation.they appear to think that a thrill is worth the price of their life. drugs are not the answer to their problems.

Reply(1)
12
AP_000917.4cd41bb457a647bcae577b2967996cd6.1451
16h ago

Let me guess the parent thinks they were poisoned when in fact the child was doing drugs

Reply
6
Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
South Carolina State
New Orleans, LA
Health
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Intoxication#Coroner#Bamberg
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy