Paul Russo and Kyle Evans are back for Concrete Jungle, and the New York baseball scene is taking shape for the season. Still in the early run, it is becoming apparent that the Mets are the team in beat in not just New York, but perhaps the entire league. Paul and Kyle discuss their early season start and whether we are seeing a changing of the balance in NYC. They’ll also talk about the Yankees taking the series against Detroit but the problems for the team aren’t going away soon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO