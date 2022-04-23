ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Amerks fall to Comets in OT, 3-2

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rochester Americans fell to the Utica Comets, 3-2, in overtime on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Rochester scored a late third-period goal to tie the game at two...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

