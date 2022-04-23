Downtown Mobile Alliance offers micro-grants to artists in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you an artist who wants to help make Mobile more beautiful? The Downtown Mobile Alliance organization is offering a micro-grant to artists who want to help liven up the streets of Mobile.

The MOB-ilize Fund is a placemaking grant that pays local artists to transform utility boxes into art pieces. The first box was completed by Harlan Schwall who teamed up with the Mobile Arts Council.

The grant totals $3,000. If you are interested in helping to enliven downtown Mobile, you can click here to apply.

Check out the first utility box that was completed below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.