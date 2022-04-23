UPDATE: Washington County teen found safe

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO