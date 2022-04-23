ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pleads not guilty to burglary spree, taking woman hostage

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xy0w_0fHlKL4100

A man accused in a residential burglary spree that ended with him allegedly taking a woman hostage at gunpoint inside her Tierrasanta home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include burglary, kidnapping, and assault with a firearm.

Demetrius Trussell, 40, is accused of breaking into or attempting to break into seven homes from April 8 into April 9, culminating with him allegedly holding a 53-year-old woman against her will and sexually abusing her.

At Trussell's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Meghan Buckner said that prior to the hostage situation, Trussell broke into several homes and took various items, sometimes while the homeowners were asleep. Other times, the prosecutor said residents confronted Trussell, including one instance where the defendant pushed a man and stole his car.

In all, prosecutors allege Trussell attempted to get inside two homes and burglarized five others, including the home of the eventual hostage and her 92-year-old father.

Officers already responding to the string of burglary calls in the area entered the victim's home on Viacha Drive after they heard the woman screaming, according to the prosecutor.

Per body camera footage released by the department, officers encountered the suspect holding a gun to the woman's head in a room upstairs. Buckner alleged the gun belonged to the homeowners and that Trussell had stolen it from them.

During the ensuing standoff, police said Trussell fired at least one round in the room, but no one was struck.

Through audio recordings released by police, Trussell can allegedly be overheard telling officers that the incident had escalated to a hostage situation, "cause I don't have no way out so I gotta take a hostage with me."

Trussell also threatens to shoot the woman in a kneecap if the officers don't back off, according to the audio recording.

Buckner alleged that Trussell also told police, "Back up or I will blow her brains out" and "This will not end peacefully."

After the gunshot is fired in the room, allegedly by Trussell, police say the hostage claimed the shot was an accidental discharge. The prosecutor also alleged that Trussell committed various sexual acts in the victim's presence throughout the standoff.

SDPD Officer Patrick Richards, an eight-year member of the department, fired multiple rounds from a nearby rooftop, though Trussell wasn't hit, Campbell said. The suspect then dropped to the floor, threw the gun away, and was taken into custody.

Another officer was also able to climb up onto a balcony and retrieve the homeowner's father prior to Trussell's arrest, police said.

Trussell remains in custody without bail.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt accused of murdering family breaks down in court and blames wife for killings

A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy