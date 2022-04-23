ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee student missing from college in Mississippi

By Stephanie Haines
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
A Mississippi college student from Milwaukee is missing.

Authorities say 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps was last seen Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. near her dorm on the Jackson State University campus.

Kamilah's mother, Vickey Fipps, is doing everything she can to find her daughter.

"This is not like her, we are close, we talk every day," Fipps said.

Fipps last spoke with her daughter Monday. Wednesday was Fipps' birthday, and Kamilah never called.

On Thursday, Fipps got a call from Jackson State Police. In a news conference Friday, Chief Herman Horton told local media there was a purchase on Kamilah's credit card for a bus ticket to New York City on Wednesday.

"Do you have video, did she get on the bus?" Fipps said. "Anyone can use a debit card, did you see if it was her?"

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a silver alert , but Fipps is adamant her daughter does not have a medical condition.

"She is a healthy 21-year-old," Fipps said. "She has no medical condition and I'm not even sure where they got that from."

Kamilah is a graduate of Golda Meir School. She is studying biology at Jackson State, and Fipps says her daughter has plans to return to Milwaukee to become a veterinarian.

"She is an introvert, she's quiet, kind of a loner, but she's very smart," Fipps said.

Fipps is looking current for pictures of Kamilah to share, because she says her daughter's hair is red. She wants everyone to be on the look out.

"Her hair is not black, her hair is red," Fipps said. "She has dreadlocks, they're pretty long, and she got them colored red."

If you have any information, contact Jackson State Police at 601-979-2580.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 8

Farmgrl58
1d ago

Celebrating her birthday with the wrong people and then she disappears? No surveillance cameras in her dorm or apartment? No tracking her phone activity? If her credit card ws used to purchase a bus ticket to New York wouldn't there be a video of her in the bus terminal.or other purchases being made with the card? Who are her friends at her college? Have they been interviewed? Too many unanswered questions. Her Mom needs to push the police for answers. My prayers go out that she be found safe and the police can find her.

Reply(1)
4
Ebeez
1d ago

That has to be a parents worst nightmare. Prayers to family and hope everything turn out alright.

Reply
4
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

