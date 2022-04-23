ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks fans celebrate Game 3 win in Deer District

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
A cool confidence filled the air at Deer District as the Milwaukee Bucks took a strong lead over the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 on Friday.

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Fans are now celebrating this win and they are not surprised by the victory.

"I don't know after last season, all I want to do is watch the Bucks," one fan said.

Rain doesn't stop Bucks fans in Deer District for Game 3

That excitement and energy had to have been heard all the way in Chicago.

"Everyone is ready to go, everyone has a drink in their hand and is ready to see the Bucks," another fan told TMJ4 news.

Fans flocked indoors to stay out of the rain as they watched the world champs get one step closer to a repeat.

"It just seems so cool how everyone is wearing their Giannis jerseys, Middleton jerseys, their Bucks gear, just seems so cool how everyone is united, ready to see the Bucks," another fan said.

Some fans were slightly nervous after the loss in Game 2, but all worries left Deer District after the Bucks took a huge lead.

Fans chanted "Bucks in five" after their hot streak. The team will have to win the next two games in order to move on to the next round.

