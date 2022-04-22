ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

G.G. Jackson is 100% making a decision next week

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

The recruitment for five-star forward G.G. Jackson finally appears to be coming to an end. After a few weeks of waiting for a decision, Jackson is reportedly set to make his announcement sometime next week.

While playing at an AAU tournament this weekend, Jackson told Jeff Borello that he is 100% committing sometime next week. He will have a press conference at his school in South Carolina to make the decision and end his recruitment.

This is certainly good news for UNC as they remain the favorites to land Jackson. The Tar Heels recently emerged as the favorites, holding the crystal ball lead on 247Sports, and at this point, it would be shocking not to see them land him.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson is ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of South Carolina per 247Sports .

Jackson has a total of 16 offers with UNC, Duke and South Carolina being the reported finalists.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Aau#Jeffborzello
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers injury updates for Byron Cardwell, Jackson Powers-Johnson

There a lot of things a team wants to accomplish in their spring game and one of the main ones is to get everyone out of there relatively healthy. For the most part, the Oregon Ducks football team managed to not have any major injuries. While starting running back Byron Cardwell was dressed for the game, he didn’t end up taking any snaps for precautionary reasons. The only other worrisome moment inside Autzen Stadium Saturday afternoon was when center Jackson Powers-Johnson was rolled up from behind and he left the game with an apparent knee injury. RelatedBo Nix, Seven McGee and Chase Cota...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ open practice

Iowa welcomed fans inside Kinnick Stadium to view the Hawkeyes’ final spring practice on Saturday. Though the Hawkeyes had their fair share of notables out, fans did get a glimpse at all three quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon. It’s been no secret that senior Spencer Petras, junior Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joe Labas have been battling to lock down the starting quarterback duties for the 2022 season. While Petras has been listed as the starter from the beginning of the spring, the opportunity for one of the other two quarterbacks to impress throughout the spring, summer and fall has been available. In...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highlights: Ducks’ offense flies under new Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham

From the very start of the game, Oregon Duck fans had to know that they were in for quite a show. With Bo Nix and the yellow team on the field to kick off the annual spring game, things started with a bang as Seven McGee hauled in a 70-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, leaving the crowd in a frenzy. A couple of plays later, McGee had a nice one-handed TD grab that kick off the scoring, and the Ducks were off to the races. We knew that the offense that Kenny Dillingham was bringing to Oregon was going to...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

As far as debuts go, it would be pretty hard to impress a fanbase more than quarterback Bo Nix did out of the gates on Saturday afternoon. On the first play from scrimmage, Nix — a veteran transfer from Auburn brought in to compete for the starting job — unleashed a bomb to wide receiver Seven McGee, chewing up 70 yards and putting the Ducks in prime scoring position. Oregon fans, Bo Nix. Bo Nix, Oregon fans. Safe to say it was a pleasant meeting. RelatedWatch: First play in the Lanning Era is a 70-yard completion from Nix to McGee Nix went on to be...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy