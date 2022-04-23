Pirates Come Alive After Long Trip to Stevenson

Adna's Tristan Percival loads up to swing at a pitch from Winlock during a home doubleheader on Tuesday, March 22.

At Stevenson

PIRATES 12, BULLDOGS 7

Adna 011 014 5 — 12 9 3

Stevenson003 110 2 — 7 7 5

Adna Pitching — Wickert 3 IP, 3 runs, 3 hits, K; Fleming 4 IP, 2 ER, 4 hits, 2 K; Highlights — Muller 3 hits, 2 2Bs; Percival 2 hits, 4 runs;

Stevenson Pitching — Jenkins 5 IP, 5 ER, 2 K; Highlights — N/A

Making the long, two-hour trek south, the Adna baseball team had a slow start, but scored nine runs over the final two innings to pull out a 12-7 win on the road Friday night.

The Pirates (8-4, 4-2 C2BL) fell behind, 5-3, heading into the sixth inning, but finally put the pieces together, scoring four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to put the Bulldogs away.

Chance Muller and Tristan Percival were the only Pirates with multiple hits, with Muller hitting two doubles and Percival adding two hits and four runs scored.

Ryan Wickert got the start on the mound, going three innings, and allowing three runs on three hits with a strikeout.

The Pirates will look to another road game Saturday, taking on Onalaska at Noon.