ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Families celebrate at statewide Hispanic/Latino graduation ceremony

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NijN9_0fHlJp4G00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a night of traditional Folklorico dances, emotional speeches and proud families.

Hispanic/Latino students from across the state gathered at the Lansing Center to be honored for their huge accomplishment of getting a college degree.

Nearly 80 Hispanic/Latino graduates walked across the stage celebrating something many in their families did not have the opportunity to do: earning a college degree.

It was part of the 6th annual Hispanic/Latino Statewide Graduation Ceremony.

“If we can applaud our young people through all their efforts and their hard work. we understand that there are a lot of barriers and challenges so this is a time to celebrate all those accomplishments,” said Executive Director of Hispanic/Latino Commission, Isabel Montemayor-Vazquez.

Organizers say nearly 96% of graduates here are the first in their entire family to get a college degree.

“I come from a migrant working family. I’m the first in my family to graduate college and high school,” said MSU graduate, Gisella Lorenzo.

MSU graduate, Lesly Morales, said they’re the first in their family to be born in the United States.

“I’m like ‘Woah! I’m finally doing this like American Dream,’ ” Morales said.

It’s an achievement graduates like Dayana Villagran dedicate to their families.

“This triumph is not only mine but that of my family, of my people and of my community,” Villagran said.

With music, dancing and colorful graduation stoles, the night was filled with honoring the Hispanic/ Latino culture.

Now, as these graduates look to their journey ahead, they’ll hold on tight to these words of encouragement to keep reaching for their dreams.

“I come from a migrant working family. I’m the first in my family to graduate college and high school,” said keynote speaker, Angela G. Reyes.

There were also 14 different recruiters at tonight’s graduation from organizations like Sparrow and the Lansing Police Department.

Graduates were encouraged to meet with them after the ceremony to make connections for potential job opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
KVIA

Western Tech celebrates first nursing graduating class

EL PASO, Texas - Western Tech's Nursing Class of 2022 walked across the stage today and received their diplomas. The 18 graduates at today's ceremony underwent a rigorous 30-months program. The group took courses and training online for a career that is hands-on traditionally due to the constraints during the pandemic.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lansing, MI
Society
Watauga Democrat

WHS to hold graduation ceremony May 27

BOONE — Watauga High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University. Further information about other graduation events, senior breakfast, baccalaureate services, etc., will be shared with...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate College#Commencement Ceremony#Working Family#Job Opportunities#Racism#Latino#Msu#American Dream
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Graduation ceremony held for KSP cadet class in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - 71 new troopers graduated from the basic training academy on Friday after completing 24 weeks of intense training. “As you can see, it’s worn on the left side of your chest over your heart,” said Paul Blanton, Public Affairs Commander. “That is your reminder of your oath to serve and protect all Kentuckians.”
FRANKFORT, KY
WLNS

Unidentified body found in Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man’s body has been recovered from the Grand River on Saturday afternoon. According to Lansing Police Sergeant Michael VanBeek, a call was made to police around 1:40 p.m., saying that they saw a body near the dam at Brenke Fish Ladder. The Capital Area Dive Team was able to recover […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy