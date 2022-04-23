Beavs Complete Sweep of Hoquiam at Home

Tenino's Kellan Knox (8) celebrates a run against Rochester in the Scatter Creek Derby March 12.

At Tenino

BEAVERS 10, GRIZZLIES 0

Hoquiam 000 000 X — 0 1 4

Tenino 103 051 X — 10 12 1

Hoquiam Pitching — Templer 4.1 IP, 8 hits, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Montoure 1-2

Tenino Pitching — Knox 2 IP, 0 hits, 5 K, 0 ER; E. Snider 3 IP, 1 hit, 4 K, 0 ER; Strawn 1 IP, 0 hits, K, BB; Highlights — Knox 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, BB, HR; Gonia 3-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Feltus 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs

After a road sweep of Hoquiam in its last outing, the Tenino baseball team completed the series sweep of the Grizzlies Friday afternoon at home, 10-0, in six innings.

The Beavers (10-4, 5-1 1A Evergreen) won their fifth straight league contest in the process, with Kellan Knox, Easton Snider, and Cody Strawn combining on the mound to throw a one-hitter shutout. Knox had five strikeouts in two innings of work, and also went yard at the plate on a 2 for 3 day with two RBIs and three runs.

Austin Gonia went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs as well.

The Beavs will look to keep it rolling in league play against Elma on the road Tuesday at 2 p.m.