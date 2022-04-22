ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Central lands former rival via transfer portal

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCI7V_0fHlIq3c00

The newest addition to North Carolina Central basketball is a familiar face in MEAC basketball.

NCCU recently landed guard Fred Cleveland Jr. via the transfer portal. Cleveland most recently played at Itawamba Community College, but he spent the first two seasons of his basketball career at North Carolina A&T.

The 5’9 point guard averaged 5.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game during the 2020-2021 season to help A&T win the MEAC Southern Division title. That came on the heels of a MEAC All-Rookie team selection the previous season after averaging nine points in 21.6 minutes per game.

A Chicago, IL native Cleveland was an All-State selection at Leo High School.

Now he’ll join an NC Central squad that has a lead scorer in All-MEAC guard Justin Wright, but could use some help at the point position — which Cleveland provides along with defense.

Last season A&T picked up former North Carolina Central forward Justin Whatley in the transfer portal.

The post North Carolina Central lands former rival via transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday

