NHL

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Exits Friday's game

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Nurse (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against Colorado, Daniel Nugent-Bowman...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Opens and closes scoring

Faulk scored a pair of goals on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Faulk opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, and he also set up Ivan Barbashev on the Blues' second goal. The Coyotes rallied in the third period, but Faulk secured the win 30 seconds into overtime. This is the fourth time in his career the defenseman has scored 15 times in a season. He's up to 45 points, 160 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 73 contests. In April, he's posted seven goals and eight helpers through 13 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Bags apple on power play

Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. Getzlaf's expected final road game in his career came against a team he battled often in his 17 NHL seasons. He set up Trevor Zegras on the Ducks' first goal -- it's a fitting passing-of-the-torch type of moment on the eve of Getzlaf's retirement. The 36-year-old center has 36 points (11 on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 86 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 55 outings this season. Getzlaf is set to don the webbed 'D' one more time Sunday in the Ducks' home finale versus the Blues.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Notches assist in loss

Larsson logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Larsson set up Riley Sheahan on the Kraken's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Larsson has a goal and three assists in his last six games as he finishes the season strong in an all-around manner. The Swede is more of a physical defenseman, but he's been solid with 23 points to go with 180 hits, 135 blocked shots, 53 PIM and 109 shots on net through 78 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ties franchise record for defenders

Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Nashville. His power-play goal opened the scoring at 1:51 of the first period. It tied Dan Boyle's franchise record for most goals by a defender in a single season (20). Hedman has nine points (one goal, eight assists) on his current four-game scoring streak.
TAMPA, FL
State
Colorado State
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Keeps scoring Saturday

Gourde scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Gourde reached the 20-goal mark with his tally late in the first period. He's scored in three straight games as he looks to close out a tough season on a high note. The 30-year-old forward is up to 46 points, 120 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-12 rating through 70 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' David Rittich: Perfect in relief

Rittich was perfect in relief after taking the Predators' net at 2:08 of the third period Saturday. He made nine saves. Rittich was solid in relief of starter Juuse Saros. He is 5-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .886 save percentage. The Preds are four points up on Vegas for the final Wild Card spot with four games remaining, and the team will likely rely heavily on Saros, not Rittich, to ensure that gap doesn't close.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Scores on power play in loss

Zegras scored a power-play goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. Zegras tied the game at 1-1, converting on a pass from Ryan Getzlaf early in the second period. In April, Zegras has six goals and three assists through 10 appearances. The rookie center holds the Ducks' franchise record for points in a rookie season with 22 goals and 36 assists through 72 contests. He's added 171 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-23 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Enters lineup, earns assist

Pouliot provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Pouliot drew into the lineup for the first time since April 3, and he was able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on Yanni Gourde's first-period goal. Through eight outings between the Kraken and the Golden Knights, Pouliot has earned three assists, six shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 12 blocked shots. The 28-year-old's lack of a guaranteed place in the lineup makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
NHL
Darnell Nurse
CBS Sports

Stars' Jason Robertson: Three-game, five-point streak

Robertson delivered two assists in a 3-2 win Saturday over Seattle. He stretched his point streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists). Robertson should have had a goal, but his shot into an open net redirected off Roope Hintz's stick and in. Still, his 38 goals lead the Stars and his 75 points put him second on the squad behind Joe Pavelski for the team lead.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Ends point drought with helper

Oleksiak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Oleksiak got on the scoresheet against his former team by earning the secondary helper on a Riley Sheahan tally. This assist ended Oleksiak's 11-game point drought. The 29-year-old blueliner has 16 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 90 shots on net, 175 hits, 80 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 68 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Snaps drought with helper

Gurianov provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. Gurianov had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He changed that by setting up Vladislav Namestnikov's game-winning tally in the second period. Consistency remains an issue for Gurianov, who has been an occasional healthy scratch under head coach Rick Bowness. The winger set a new career high in points with 31 in 70 contests with his helper Saturday. He's added 141 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-2 rating.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Penguins look to continue playoff push against Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look for their third consecutive victory when they battle the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Penguins (45-23-11, 101 points) defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin scored twice and Kris Letang added a goal and two assists. Sidney Crosby, Chad Ruhwedel and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Oilers
WDBO

Puck luck: Buffalo Sabres fan’s betting error yields $10K payday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wrong bet turned out to be the right move for a Buffalo Sabres fan. Bob Zielonka wanted to bet $2.50 on Thursday’s NHL game between the Sabres and the host New Jersey Devils. That morning he hurriedly placed the online parlay bet, which had Buffalo winning the game and Sabres’ right winger Kyle Okposo scoring the first goal, WGRZ-TV reported.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Assists on all three goals in loss

Miller provided three assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. Miller had the secondary assist on all three of the Canucks' goals. The 29-year-old has continued his excellent play in April with 15 points, a plus-7 rating, 24 shots and 20 hits through 10 contests. The Ohio native is up to 96 points (30 goals, 66 helpers), 200 shots, 170 hits and a plus-12 rating in 77 outings overall, giving him a realistic chance to secure a 100-point season if he can finish strong.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives up three in 1:07 in second

Price made 20 saves in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. The game was lost in an ugly second period when the Sens scored three goals in 1:07 to explode out to a 5-1 lead. Parker Kelly started that stretch with a wrist shot in the top left corner on a 2-on-1 at 6:43. Then Josh Norris was credited with a goal at 7:15 when Brady Tkachuk's pass went in off his skate. Mark Kastelic scored his second of the game at 7:50 with a sweet backhand deke in tight. Price remains without a win (0-4-0) since his return and has a 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Mikael Backlund: Logs helper Saturday

Backlund provided an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Backlund won a faceoff back to Nikita Zadorov, who scored at 13:45 of the third period to put the Flames in full control of the contest. The assist snapped a three-game skid for Backlund. The 33-year-old center has 38 points, 208 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 79 contests. He'll need two points in the final three games to avoid missing the 40-point mark for the first time in a full season since 2014-15.
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Brett Ritchie: Provides quick response

Ritchie scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Ritchie deflected a Chris Tanev shot in at 5:50 of the third period, just 14 seconds after the Canucks had tied the game at 2-2. This ended a five-game point drought for Ritchie, who has made few scoring contributions in a part-time role. He has three goals, 54 shots on net, 72 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 38 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Tickles twine Saturday

Zadorov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Mikael Backlund won a faceoff, and Zadorov didn't wait long to fire in a shot from the half-wall. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and three assists in his last five outings as he continues to thrive in a third-pairing role. For the season, he's at four tallies, 20 points, 103 shots on net, 175 hits, 71 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 71 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Dillon Dube: Warming up at right time

Dube scored a pair of goals on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Dube has netted six goals in his last six outings. His second tally Saturday stood as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 24-year-old is up to 16 markers, 30 points, 137 shots on net, 82 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 76 contests. Dube appears to be locked in as a third-liner, though he could occasionally get some time on the second line if head coach Darryl Sutter wants to mix up his forwards.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Wins fourth straight game

Quick allowed two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks. The Ducks briefly took a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Quick settled down from there as the Kings took over on offense. He's allowed just five goals during a four-game winning streak, and he's only faced 89 shots in that span -- that suggests his defense is doing well to protect him. The 36-year-old is up to 22-13-9 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 45 contests. The Kings are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but they end their regular season with a back-to-back, visiting the Kraken on Wednesday and the Canucks on Thursday.
NHL

