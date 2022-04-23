Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Exits Friday's game

Faulk scored a pair of goals on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Faulk opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, and he also set up Ivan Barbashev on the Blues' second goal. The Coyotes rallied in the third period, but Faulk secured the win 30 seconds into overtime. This is the fourth time in his career the defenseman has scored 15 times in a season. He's up to 45 points, 160 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 73 contests. In April, he's posted seven goals and eight helpers through 13 outings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO