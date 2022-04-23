ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Tosses 4.2 innings

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Saurez allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 frames in Friday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Newly married Pablo López shuts out Cards over 7 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings days after getting married and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Thursday night. Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle starting for Marlins Saturday night

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wendle is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Braves starter Ian Anderson. Our models project Wendle for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home run, 0.4 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Travis Jankowski sitting for Mets Friday

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jankowski is being replaced in right field by Starling Marte versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 21 plate appearances this season, Jankowski has a .316 batting average with a .697...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Goes seven innings in win

Flexen (1-2) picked up the victory during Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. After allowing three earned runs and being tagged for the loss in each of his first two starts, Flexen shut down the Royals offense besides a Salvador Perez solo shot. Through three starts, the 27-year-old has an excellent 3.63 ERA -- nearly identical to last season's 3.61 mark -- and 11 strikeouts compared to just four walks through 17.1 innings. He's currently set to face off against Tampa Bay on Thursday for his next start.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson riding pine for Brewers versus Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson is taking a seat after starting the last four games. Michael Brosseau is replacing Peterson on third base and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Brosseau for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

