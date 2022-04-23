Phillies' Alec Bohm: Drives in go-ahead run

Rogers blew the save during a 3-2 win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings. San Diego had a 2-0 lead most of the game until reliever Luis Garcia put two on with one out in the eighth. Rogers was brought in to navigate the jam and struck out Freddie Freeman but surrendered a Trea Turner double to tie the game and blow his first save chance. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a single and HBP to keep the game tied. The 31-year-old is still yet to allow a run through 6.2 innings and his five saves put him among the league leaders.

