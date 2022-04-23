ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Drives in go-ahead run

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bohm went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 4-2 win over the Brewers. Bohm's...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Roberto Perez not in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save against Dodgers

Rogers blew the save during a 3-2 win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings. San Diego had a 2-0 lead most of the game until reliever Luis Garcia put two on with one out in the eighth. Rogers was brought in to navigate the jam and struck out Freddie Freeman but surrendered a Trea Turner double to tie the game and blow his first save chance. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a single and HBP to keep the game tied. The 31-year-old is still yet to allow a run through 6.2 innings and his five saves put him among the league leaders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Enters lineup Sunday

Haase is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies. After a doubleheader Saturday, the Tigers are shuffling their lineup a bit Sunday, with Miguel Cabrera getting a day off and Austin Meadows shifting to DH. That opens up left field for Haase, who also started in left in the second game Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He has yet to really get going this season with a .172/.273/.310 slash line through 12 games.
MLB
Person
Alec Bohm
NBC Sports

Shaky defense and one bad inning dooms Phillies in loss to Brewers

A sloppy fifth inning Saturday doomed the Phillies, who had built a three-run lead behind Zack Wheeler by outplaying the Brewers in all phases to that point. And unlike Friday's series opener, there was no late offense left in the tank against Milwaukee's strong bullpen tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright capped a dominant, career-high 11-strikeout night with a huge confidence boost from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. Wright had retired 11 consecutive batters on Friday night before hitting the Marlins’ Garrett Cooper with a one-out fastball in the sixth. A single from Jorge Soler and a two-out walk to Jesús Sánchez loaded the bases.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS New York

Marte's hustle single in 10th lifts Mets over D-backs 6-5

PHOENIX — Not even a surprising bullpen blowup could knock the New York Mets off course.Starling Marte legged out an RBI single — confirmed by a video review — in the 10th inning that helped the Mets move past a blown four-run lead and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night."We'll take it," Mets manager Buck Showalter said.Marte's hustle single, scoring Jeff McNeil, was needed after New York's bullpen gave up a 5-1 lead. Arizona's Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth, a high flyball to right field off closer Edwin Díaz (1-0) that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Nats' Martinez: Giants' attempt to run up score in 9th 'uncalled for'

The San Francisco Giants' apparent disregard for baseball's unwritten rules has angered a second National League opponent. Tempers nearly boiled over late in the Giants' 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Washington was upset that the Giants called for a hit-and-run while holding a six-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, feeling that San Francisco was trying to run up the score.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Limits damage against Jays

Urquidy allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Urquidy appeared to be in for a long outing after he surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced. After laboring through the rest of the first inning, he faced the minimum number of batters through his next four frames. As is typical, Urquidy didn't miss a ton of bats, instead relying on inducing poor quality of contact. That approach has largely served serve him well early on this season, as he's turned in a pair of outings that have lasted at least five innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed.
HOUSTON, TX

