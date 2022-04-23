ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Locks down save Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Knebel struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning while earning a save over...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save against Dodgers

Rogers blew the save during a 3-2 win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings. San Diego had a 2-0 lead most of the game until reliever Luis Garcia put two on with one out in the eighth. Rogers was brought in to navigate the jam and struck out Freddie Freeman but surrendered a Trea Turner double to tie the game and blow his first save chance. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a single and HBP to keep the game tied. The 31-year-old is still yet to allow a run through 6.2 innings and his five saves put him among the league leaders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal on White Sox bench Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox appear to be giving Grandal a day for some physical and mental rest. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Enters lineup Sunday

Haase is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies. After a doubleheader Saturday, the Tigers are shuffling their lineup a bit Sunday, with Miguel Cabrera getting a day off and Austin Meadows shifting to DH. That opens up left field for Haase, who also started in left in the second game Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He has yet to really get going this season with a .172/.273/.310 slash line through 12 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks strike early, pitching holds lead in win over Mets

Humberto Castellanos spun sliders and off-speed pitches mixed with fastballs, doing so with such effectiveness that the 24-year-old Diamondbacks right-hander was able to limit a good offensive team. Castellanos threw 69 pitches over five innings and got his first win of the season in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Chase Field.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Shaky defense and one bad inning dooms Phillies in loss to Brewers

A sloppy fifth inning Saturday doomed the Phillies, who had built a three-run lead behind Zack Wheeler by outplaying the Brewers in all phases to that point. And unlike Friday's series opener, there was no late offense left in the tank against Milwaukee's strong bullpen tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes deep, on base four times

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 6-1 win against the Padres. Muncy walked in the first and third innings, homered in the fifth to give Los Angeles the lead and singled home two more runs in the seventh to provide valuable insurance. The base knocks snapped a three-game hitless stretch for the infielder, who has been drawing walks but hasn't had much luck when putting the ball in play to the tune of a .167/.352/.357 slash line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Josh Naylor: Tallies first homer

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Yankees. After grounding into a double play in his first plate appearance, Naylor took Nestor Cortes yard in the fifth frame for his first home run of the season. He later reached base again on a leadoff single to start the eighth inning and ultimately came around to score on a two-run homer by Austin Hedges. Naylor has played regularly since being activated from the injured list April 15, and he's now delivered five consecutive multi-hit games.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Headed to Triple-A

Fernandez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Fernandez served as Colorado's 29th man for its doubleheader against Detroit. He did not appear in either game, and he will now return to a relief role with Albuquerque. Across 6.2 innings this season, he has a 10.80 ERA and 4:4 K:BB.
DENVER, CO

