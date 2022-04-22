ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray calls out Colin Cowherd over comments

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to Twitter on Thursday to defend himself from comments from a national radio host.

Earlier in the day, Fox Sports Radio's Colin Cowherd had argued that it was hard to build a culture around the QB.

Murray tweeted "Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for. Stop playin’ w/ me Colin. I still rock w/ you but cmon."

Murray evidently wasn't happy with Cowherd's comments, in which he compared Murray to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Kyler (Murray) and Aaron (Rodgers) put their talent first and their behavior second,” Cowherd said. “And that is the opposite... of what wins at the highest level.”

He added: “Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing… They lean on their talent.”

Murray's response to Cowherd's comments prompted the sports personality to "create clarity" for the situation on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, on Friday, saying that Murray "misinterpreted" his comments.

“I did not question his work ethic,” Cowherd said. “I had a five-minute rant yesterday. I think he’s misinterpreting it a little bit. I don’t question his work ethic. So let me create clarity for this. I thought about it all afternoon. How can I create clarity in this Arizona situation for Kyler Murray, his agent and the people who watch? When a star leans into a culture, that’s perfect. Coaches create culture, and GMs create culture. The two greatest players of my lifetime who leaned into the culture are Tim Duncan and Tom Brady.”

Cowherd's comments weren't the only comments that Murray addressed on social media Thursday.

SOMERS: Somers: Kyler Murray's decision to skip voluntary workouts is a mistake

More: Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'Zero chance' of team trading QB Kyler Murray

Murray replied to a clip from a podcast where former Cardinals player Patrick Peterson speculated about the quarterback playing elsewhere with "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home."

The quarterback also replied to a tweet about Cardinals general manager Steve Keim saying there was "zero chance" Arizona would trade Murray .

Speculation has surrounded Murray, who is seeking a new contract, and the Cardinals all offseason.

Perhaps Murray's responses on social media are a sign that a resolution could be in sight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnthb_0fHlI4DL00
Kyler Murray took to Twitter to express his objections to comments radio host Colin Cowherd made about the quarterback. Michael Chow, Arizona Republic

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray calls out Colin Cowherd over comments

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Passes Away

The Buffalo Bills have a well-known football history. Most of that history is in the '90s, with the likes of Jim Kelly at quarterback. Even now, a new generation of Buffalo Bills fans and NFL fans will think of Josh Allen when they imagine great Bills quarterbacks. But over 50...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-49ers Trade Sends Garoppolo, Samuel To Carolina

The NFL rumor mill has picked up in recent days as it has been revealed that the wide receivers that were picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft are all looking to now cash in on lucrative contracts. One of those players is Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, who are also looking to move quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Could the Carolina Panthers be a trade destination for both guys?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Tim Duncan
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox Sports Radio
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Re-Signing Former First-Round Pick

In four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds was a solid safety – but not so solid that the team was ready to offer him a long-term deal. However, it appears he’s going back to Pittsburgh for another year. According to ESPN NFL insider...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy