ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhGIm_0fHlI0gR00

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat’s series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could’ve given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De’Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

P.J. Tucker led a 21-0 run in the third quarter that pushed the Heat to an 84-68 lead and seemingly on cruise control to a 3-0 lead. But Young and the Hawks would not let them get away.

Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18, Hunter 17 and three others scored in double figures to take some of the pressure off the star guard.

Coming off a 45-point effort in Game 3, Butler was held to 20 in this one and missed a golden chance to give Miami a stranglehold on the series.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and Max Strus also had 20.

The Hawks led by 11 in the first half and were still up 68-63 when Hunter hit a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes remaining in the third.

That’s when Miami suddenly took control of a game that was delayed about 45 minutes after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena before the game.

The Heat turned up their stifling defense, knocked down shots and silenced a sellout crowd that was used to seeing the Hawks win at home.

Tucker scored eight points in the six-minutes spree, but his best work came at the other end on Young.

Leaning on him so much that Young shoved him away in frustration on an inbounds play, the 36-year-old Tucker used every trick in the book to stifle just the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Even though Young hit only 2 of 7 shots in the first half, the Hawks led at the break for the first time in the series.

Danilo Gallinari had 11 points, five Atlanta players made 3s and the Hawks were up 61-54 heading to the locker room.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

Tipoff was delayed after the suspicious package was found outside Gate 2 of the arena, near a stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station.

Three gates were closed, preventing fans from entering while police, K-9 units and arena security cleared the area and investigated the package.

A bomb squad safely removed the package after it was found not to be explosive, clearing the way for the entrances to be opened.

Even with the delay, many fans were still bogged down in long lines outside the arena when the game began. But the place was hopping at the end of the night

TIP-INS

Heat: Tucker had 11 points. … Butler nearly had a triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists. … Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Hawks: John Collins started again at center in place of injured Clint Capela, who has yet to play in the the series, but wasn’t much of a factor. Struggling again with an injured finger, Collins managed just six points and five rebounds. .

The Hawks have built quite a home-court advantage since mid-January, winning 21 of their last 24 games in the A-T-L. They’ll go for their seventh straight home win in Game 4.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at Brunswick party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Man dies in Effingham County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A 28-year-old died in a crash on Old Augusta Road Wednesday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Officials believe David Bennett was on his way to work when crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said traffic officials were called to Old Augusta just south of Chimney Road around 1:30 p.m. […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tucker, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
De'andre Hunter
ClutchPoints

Wild stat shows Hawks star Trae Young’s clutch gene is legit

Trae Young may be struggling to shoot the ball in their playoff series against the Miami Heat, but the Atlanta Hawks star has certainly proven in Game 3 that he can step up when it matters most. After a third-quarter collapse that saw the Heat erase a seven-point halftime deficit...
NBA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks
peachtreehoops.com

Young’s game-winner gives Hawks comeback victory over Heat in Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks entered Game 3 with the Miami Heat on Friday evening needing a victory to avoid finding themselves working against all of NBA history as to have any hope to threaten winning the first round series. No team in playoff history has come back from a 0-3 deficit to win a series. Considering this is a 1-seed vs. 8-seed series, the mathematical probability would have been beyond the threshold of any remote expectation apart from finding a way to be victorious in Game 3.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `I'll Make The Next One'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, but will be most remembered for missing the shot on the final possession. Down by one, Butler misfired on a 3-point shot at the buzzer that allowed the Hawks to steal a 111-110...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Watch Trae Young hit game-winning floater, keep Hawks playoff hopes alive

Knowing that with a loss their season was essentially over, the Atlanta Hawks played with desperation. They did it from the opening tip. Atlanta’s defensive energy was better than it has been all series, and they were knocking down shots, hitting 54.8% overall on their way to 61 first-half points and a lead.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Trae Young's late basket lifts Hawks over Heat

Trae Young made a go-ahead runner in the lane over Jimmy Butler with 4.4 seconds left as the host Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday to cut their deficit in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series to 2-1. Atlanta overcame a 21-0, third-quarter run by Miami that...
MIAMI, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy