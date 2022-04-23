ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 Colorado Astronauts Ready To Blast Off Into Space Aboard The SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

UPDATE: 2 Colorado Astronauts On Hold To Head To International Space Station

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday is a big day for two Colorado astronauts. Jessica Watson and Kjell Lindgren will be onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading into space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUAQT_0fHlHtfa00

(credit: CBS)

Watson will become the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlRT4_0fHlHtfa00

(credit: CBS)

Watkins grew up in Colorado, and visits often with her family living in Boulder.

Lindgren studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic8cG_0fHlHtfa00

(credit: CBS)

Two other astronauts will be on board. Lift-off is set for 3:26 p.m. April 23 from Cape Canaveral.

RELATED: Coloradans In Space: Who Are The 5 Active Astronauts Who Call Colorado Home?

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkins, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Falcon, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watson
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Astronaut#Spacex#Cbs Rrb#Colorado State University#The Air Force Academy#Coloradans
scitechdaily.com

SpaceX’s Brand-New Dragon Spacecraft “Freedom” Arrives at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX’s brand-new Dragon spacecraft – named “Freedom” by the Crew-4 astronauts – arrived at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on April 16, 2022, after making the journey from SpaceX’s processing facility at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After Dragon is mated to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the launch vehicle will roll out to the pad and be raised to the vertical launch position.
FLORIDA STATE
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Plasma-Powered Rocket Designed for Deep Space Exploration

Plasma-based rocket designed for deep space exploration lasts longer and generates high power. The increased interest in deep-space travel has necessitated the development of powerful, long-lasting rocket systems to propel spacecraft into the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have created a small modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system known as a Hall thruster that both enhances the lifespan of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s huge moon rocket is heading off launchpad next week

NASA is getting ready to rehouse its Space Launch System rocket following three attempts to complete wet dress rehearsal testing, none of which were able to be completed. The huge rocket will now be rolled off the launchpad and back into its storage building, called the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). It is a four-mile journey from the Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the VAB, in a process which will presumably require the same massive crawler which carried the rocket from the building to the pad one and a half weeks ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 booster for the 12th time, launches 53 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Thursday, April 21, using a Falcon 9 rocket whose first stage performed a record-tying 12th landing. The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 01:51 pm EDT (17:51 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Just over eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster came down and performed a safe landing on the SpaceX droneship Just Read The Instructions off the coast of Florida on the Atlantic Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy