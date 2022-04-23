2 Colorado Astronauts Ready To Blast Off Into Space Aboard The SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

UPDATE: 2 Colorado Astronauts On Hold To Head To International Space Station

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday is a big day for two Colorado astronauts. Jessica Watson and Kjell Lindgren will be onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading into space.

Watson will become the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission.

Watkins grew up in Colorado, and visits often with her family living in Boulder.

Lindgren studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.

Two other astronauts will be on board. Lift-off is set for 3:26 p.m. April 23 from Cape Canaveral.

