ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Sac, WI

Raymond “Ray” H. Merritt

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond “Ray” Harland Merritt, age 86, passed away at his home in Prairie du Sac, WI on Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022. He was born in Bradley, SD on Mar. 29, 1936, to the late Harland and Gertrude (Hansen) Merritt. Ray graduated from Watertown High School; class of 1954. He went on...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

John Raymond Hirsch

LA CROSSE—Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. He moved to La Crosse, WI in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had. He received wonderful help and support from his Community Support Team at the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center including case managers Chantel Brown, Marc Snodgrass, payee Kay Furlano, nurse Miranda and last but not least Dr. Katie Fassbinder. John always expressed his love for his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Chris and his social worker of 35 years Marc. He recently had moved to The Landings on Copeland Blvd, and remarked that it was the best place he ever lived since his childhood home. John will be missed.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel 3000

Steven W. Sorenson

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Michael “Mike” Harold Rivers

Michael “Mike” Harold Rivers, age 49, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a tough eight-month battle with cancer. He was born on October 28,1972 to Bernard and Louise (Kearney) Rivers in Madison, WI. Mike started several businesses while living in the Monroe area,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Russell Dean Arnold

COTTAGE GROVE/MOUNT HOREB – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Russ Dean Arnold, age 86. He went peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Fred and Alma (Wirth) Arnold. He married Joan Bertoli on March 23, 1963, in Mount Horeb.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hudson, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Prairie Du Sac, WI
City
River Falls, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Osceola, WI
Channel 3000

Rita Meinholz

Rita S. Meinholz, age 88, was called to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on March 28, 1934 in Sun Prairie, and was the daughter of Joseph and Thekla (Weber) Wagner. She married Robert Meinholz on June 21, 1955 in East Bristol.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Roger Stoll

Roger A. Stoll, age 76 of rural Belleville passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 26, 1945 in Monroe, WI the son of Charles and Mary (Miller) Stoll. Roger graduated from South Wayne High School and attended Madison Business College. On March 15, 1964 he was united in marriage to Donna Vickers at Peace United Church of Christ in Browntown. As a young man Roger worked as a cheesemaker. After becoming a farmer, Roger and his family moved to the Town of Primrose in 1973, where he has resided for the last fifty years. He was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon, where he had taught Sunday School, young life, and served on the church council. Roger was a loyal FFA supporter and member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to raising their own family Roger and Donna were foster parents for sixteen years along with hosting exchange students from around the world and country. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords, and trips to the casino. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roger never found an ice cream flavor he didn’t like.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Stanley Cameron

MADISON – Stanley Cameron, age 79, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at UW-Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Reese and Grace (Brown) Cameron. Stanley attended Manual Arts High School and graduated from Los Angeles Valley College....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Evelyn C. Mercer

Evelyn C. Mercer, 80, of Lone Rock passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 due to complications of Alzheimers. She was born November 26, 1941 to LeVern “Bob” and Helen (Yanske) Stoltz. Evelyn graduated from Spring Green High School in 1959. While working at the Lone Rock Cafe she met her future husband, Milo Mercer, and the two were married on August 26, 1961.
LONE ROCK, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Olaf College#Art#Sd#Watertown High School#Uw Milwaukee#St Cloud University
Channel 3000

Clara Anna Gerber

Clara Anna Gerber, age 101, of Madison passed away peacefully April 20, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on January 23, 1921, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, Fred and Marie (Ingold) Gerber in Wyoming Valley township, Iowa County, Spring Green Wisconsin. Clara graduated from Spring Green High School...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow, 94, of Livingston, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey died on December 13, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville, Wisconsin. Private family services will be April 30, 2022 at the Rewey Methodist Church. Pastor Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at Bryn Zion Cemetery rural Rewey. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Belmont Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Berniece E. (Schou) Post

MADISON – Berniece E. Post, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Madison, WI to parents, Werner and Isabel (Boness) Schou. She married her husband, Vernon, on October 23, 1948. They lived in Merrill, WI for a few years but returned to Madison in 1963. She was a proud member of the 40 and 8 American Legion Post 481 and the VFW Post 7591.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘There’s No Place’

MILTON, Wis. — It’s not often that a high school in our area stages an original play, let alone one written by a former student, but that’s what’s happening this weekend at Milton High School. Michael Bruno goes backstage at the school’s production of “There’s No...
MILTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy