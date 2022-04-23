Raymond “Ray” H. Merritt

Roger A. Stoll, age 76 of rural Belleville passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 26, 1945 in Monroe, WI the son of Charles and Mary (Miller) Stoll. Roger graduated from South Wayne High School and attended Madison Business College. On March 15, 1964 he was united in marriage to Donna Vickers at Peace United Church of Christ in Browntown. As a young man Roger worked as a cheesemaker. After becoming a farmer, Roger and his family moved to the Town of Primrose in 1973, where he has resided for the last fifty years. He was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon, where he had taught Sunday School, young life, and served on the church council. Roger was a loyal FFA supporter and member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to raising their own family Roger and Donna were foster parents for sixteen years along with hosting exchange students from around the world and country. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords, and trips to the casino. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roger never found an ice cream flavor he didn’t like.

