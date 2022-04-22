ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County inmate facing contraband charge after X-ray

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man arrested for stealing items in Washington County, Tennessee is facing additional charges...

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
Dyersburg teacher charged after throwing student to ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg teacher is facing charges after he was caught on video throwing a student to the ground. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 61-year-old Carey Sanders of Greenfield physically assaulted a student on April 18. Police say Sanders was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he […]
