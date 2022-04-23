ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bones Coffee and Echo Farm partner together, work toward sustainable future

By Amanda Lojewski
 1 day ago
Bones Coffee Company is based in Cape Coral. It’s a family-owned, small-batch coffee company. But like any business that produces food and beverage, there’s going to be a certain amount of waste, however, this company is not throwing their trash in the garbage.

Ty Hull is the General Manager at Bones Coffee, he said, “it’s more than just quacky memes and a coffee company it’s now become an actual purpose and a source to give back because we want to make sure we’re setting our children’s children up for success and that doesn’t start just here in this community it is worldwide.”

Who knew a coffee company could help impact the world? Through a new partnership, Bones Coffee is donating its coffee chaff and burlap sacks to Echo Global Farms across town.

Andy Cotarelo manages the farm at Echo. He said, ” in any good farming system there is no waste. I think any time you can pull items out of the waste stream you’re reducing the impact on the environment but then we’re taking those nutrients and those products and incorporating them into our farm.”

Echo has never had access to burlap sacks before and now it’s being used on the farm as mulch.

Sally Smith, a volunteer on the farm said the sacks will keep the weeds down, hold moisture in the soil, and protect the soil from the heavy sun.

In case you’ve never heard of coffee chaff, it’s the silver skin around the beans as you roast it that cracks off and then is pulled out.

For the last ten years, Smith and her husband have volunteered regularly here on the farm. “As a volunteer, I come and help take people on tours through the gardens so they can see what happens,” she said.

Smith shows those who tour the farm the locally donated burlap sacks and chaff from Bones Coffee. She said, “it’s reusing products that you don’t want to waste because we want to be good stewards of the earth.”

“Now I’m seeing Andy and Sally every other week we’re going to the farm, we’re picking fruits off the trees,” said Hull. “We’re seeing the fruits of the labor.”

