ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free Yoga Class

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy one hour of flow yoga every Saturday morning in Pickerington. The yoga class...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

No Need For an Expensive Yoga Class With This Instructive & TikTok-Viral Yoga Mat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For those who want to get back into yoga or those who like performing alone, it can be daunting. Sometimes, you don’t want to be in a crowded room to unwind, especially if you’re a beginner who’s still a bit self-conscious. We’ve all been there and there’s nothing to be self-conscious of when doing your self-care routine. But now, you can practice self-care in the comfort of your own home. Back in Jan, a...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Food Bank#Eyeglasses
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's fitness secret: how her favourite hobby has kept her fit and well

At 96, The Queen has had a long and healthy life, with only a few minor illnesses during her 70-year reign. One hobby that could be responsible for keeping her at the peak of health is her dedication to horse riding, a hobby she's reportedly been partaking in since she was four years old and kept up well into her nineties, only stopping in late 2021 due to discomfort, according to The Sun.
WORLD
ABC 4

The power of yoga in relation to wellness

Elise Jones, a Yoga Therapist and Trainer joined hour one of GTU to share what yoga can do to improve one’s way of living. Yoga can contribute to the healing process by allowing the person to feel more grounded and less distressed when experiencing symptoms. Jones founded Utah Yoga...
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Kyle Kirvay Squats an Incredible 310.7 kg (685 lbs) Raw For 5 Reps

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and powerlifter Kyle Kirvay recently squatted a massive 310.7 kg (685 lbs) on Duffalo Bar for five reps in the Gym. This bar is designed by a strength coach and powerlifter Chris Duffin of Kabuki Strength. Kirvay earned the IFBB Pro card in two different divisions by winning the 2018 NPC Universe Championships in the Classic Physique and Men’s Heavyweight divisions. He is routinely compared to Larry Wheels due to a similar transition from bodybuilding to powerlifting, immense physical strength, and relatively similar size.
WORKOUTS
Engadget

BTS dance lessons are coming to Apple Fitness+

Get ready for a Dynamite workout. Apple has a few updates for Fitness+ timed with International Dance Day, which is coming up on April 29th, and arguably the most interesting are the new Dance workouts set to Korean pop sensation BTS' music. Through its existing relationship with BTS, Apple will be teaching users the actual choreography from videos for songs like "Dynamite," "Mic Drop" and, very aptly, "Permission to Dance."
THEATER & DANCE
Well+Good

Put Your Glutes and Abs to the Test, With This 15-minute Advanced Pilates Workout

In the most recent episode of Good Moves, East River Pilates instructor Brian Spencer treats viewers to a total body workout—and some "juicy" stretching (in Spencer's words). This 15-minute advanced Pilates class offers light warm-up stretches, moves that will engage multiple muscle groups at one time, and healthy doses of encouragement. If you’re ready for some ab and glute attention, this workout is just the thing for you.
WORKOUTS
EverydayHealth.com

Meditation 101: A Scientific Guide on How to Meditate for Stress Reduction and More

Meditation is part of the modern-day wellness lexicon, but the truth is, the practice has been around for millennia. “Meditation dates back thousands of years across many different cultures, and often shares elements with spirituality,” says Jillian Cohen, MD, an integrative medicine expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “In modern times, meditation is used often as an effective means of managing stress, anxiety, insomnia, and pain, among other chronic conditions.”
YOGA
Bay News 9

'Plogging' the fitness craze you need in your life

We have celebrated Earth Day every April 22 since its inception in 1970. The holiday is a reminder that people should take care of the enviroment in their communities. Looking for ways to celebrate Earth Day? Ever considered the fitness craze of plogging?. This Swedish trend stems from the idea...
FITNESS
Gear Patrol

The Best CrossFit Shoes of 2022

A decade ago, asking someone about their WOD might get you a funny look. But these days, the Workout of the Day is damn near ubiquitous — as is the host of footwear options aimed squarely at pleasing CrossFit fiends the world over. But just because there are dozens...
FITNESS
Muscle And Fitness

Here’s The Neuroscience Behind Resetting Your Post-Easter Fitness Goals

Easter is a time of the year when many of us get to take a few days off work and spend some important time with family and friends but, with a relaxed schedule, it is also a time when we tend to indulge in too much food and drink. For a lot of people, the Easter break is the final blow to an already limping New Year’s Resolution, and when the seasonal fun ends and it’s time to get back to work, our motivation levels can be left on the floor.
WORKOUTS
CNET

This Exercise Bike Let Me Finally Enjoy Cardio With a Heart Condition

As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
WORKOUTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

This one exercise does it all

What if you could get stronger, more flexible, ease back pain, enhance your balance, and even improve your posture with only one exercise?. You can improve your overall wellbeing by doing One exercise in different ways, says nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She appeared on “Live In the D” with co-host Jason Carr to show us how.
WORKOUTS
Ellen Contreras

Add exercise as part of daily hygiene routine

People exercising - Charles Park, Vero BeachAbbe Chane. Most of us start the day with a routine. We wake up, make the bed, put on a pot of coffee, wash our face, brush our teeth, shower and dress, check our email inbox, have breakfast and head out to work.
MindBodyGreen

A 12-Minute Yoga Routine To Help Ease Into Backbends

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy