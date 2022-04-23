Altoona Symphony Orchestra to have guest conductor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for it’s global harmony concert.

The orchestra is proud to present a guest conductor who will conduct and solo with his wife.

“We’ve formed many beautiful friendships and we’ve come to love the town, we always look forward to coming here,” guest conductor Genaro Medina said.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mishler Theater in downtown Altoona and you can get tickets at the door or on the Mishler Theater website.

