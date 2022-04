And so far, the chemistry he's shown with the captain has been a thing of beauty. "It's really good," defenseman Kris Letang said. "Every time you have a player that has a good hockey IQ and can shoot the puck, they can be a great complement for Sid. Sid will find those guys. He attracts so many eyes on the ice that leaves other player with a lot of more time, and I think Rakell has been a really nice player for them."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO