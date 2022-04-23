ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genomes edge Rockers in 10

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 1 day ago
High Point Rockers’ Quincy Latimore, left, celebrates a home run with teammate Zander Wiel against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point on Friday. PAIGE DINGLER | HPE INTERN

HIGH POINT — The Rockers struggled at the plate and fell to the Genomes 2-1 in 10 innings Friday at Truist Point Stadium.

High Point got its run on Quincy Latimore’s homer in the second and didn’t get another hit until Michael Russell’s one-out single in the eighth. They went down in order in every inning from the fourth through the eighth and had just three hits for the game.

The Genomes’ run in regulation also came on a solo homer. They pushed the winning run across in the top of the 10th with the help of a controversial call.

Using international rules, both teams started the 10th with a ghost runner at second. A sacrifice bunt advanced Kentucky Wild Health’s runner, Cleulius Rondon, to third. Chase Vallot then hit a bouncer to third that Rockers third baseman Zander Wiel fielded. Wiel tried to apply a tag but Rondon was ruled to have ducked under it in his dive back to third, which brought Rockers manager Jamie Keefe out to protest.

Andrew Keefer then followed with a soft bloop single to shallow center and Rondon easily scored what proved to be the winning run. The next batter, Anderson Miller, hit a chopper to short and was ruled to have beaten the throw to first, loading the bases. Keefe again bolted out of the dugout to protest and was eventually ejected. Austin Glorius, who took the loss on the mound, then coaxed a strikeout to end the inning.

The Rockers went in order in the bottom of the inning. Jerry Downs struck out swingin on three pitches. Tyler Ladendorf fanned on a 3-2 pitch, and Latimore flied out to right.

The teams meet for the third game in their four-game series tonight at 6:35. Brady Lail is expected to get his first start on the mound for the Rockers while ex-Rocker Max Povse is the projected starting pitcher for the Genomes.

Rockers roll in opener

HIGH POINT — The Rockers opened the season by feasting on the bullpen of new Atlantic League member Kentucky Wild Health on Thursday. High Point struck for 10 runs over two innings against the Genomes relievers and posted a 10-5 victory with league president Rick White in the crowd at Truist Point stadium.
