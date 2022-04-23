ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

ESPN
 1 day ago

E--Realmuto (2). DP--Milwaukee 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB--Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

E--Story (2), B.Lowe (3). DP--Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB--Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B--B.Lowe (1). 3B--Dalbec (1). HR--Kiermaier (1). SB--Story (1), Walls (3). SF--Vázquez (2). Springs pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. Umpires--Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza. T--3:05. A--19,137 (25,000).
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

E--K.Marte (3). DP--New York 0, Arizona 2. LOB--New York 6, Arizona 9. 2B--Do.Smith (1), Walker (2), P.Smith (3). 3B--McNeil (1), Perdomo (1). SB--Varsho (2). SF--Peralta (1). Williams pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd. WP--Ottavino, Nelson. Umpires--Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T--3:19. A--25,413...
MLB
ESPN

Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

A-doubled for O'Hearn in the 7th. b-walked for Moore in the 7th. 1-ran for Suárez in the 8th. E--Crawford (4), Suárez (1). LOB--Kansas City 9, Seattle 11. 2B--Merrifield (2), Dozier (2), Olivares (1), Suárez 2 (5), Toro (4), Murphy (1), Rodríguez (3), Winker (1). HR--Santana (1), off Ramirez; Crawford (2), off Bubic; France (4), off Coleman. RBI--Benintendi (5), Dozier (5), Witt Jr. (4), Santana 2 (3), Olivares (1), Crawford 2 (7), Kelenic (7), France 5 (17), Toro (4), Suárez (10), Rodríguez (5), Winker 2 (4). SB--Kelenic (3), Witt Jr. (2), Rodríguez (5).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Roberto Perez not in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor receives Friday off

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Odor will sit out after the Orioles picked Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez as Friday's starting second and third basemen. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Odor has produced a...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Saturday's Major League Linescores

------ Velasquez, Sousa (4), Crick (4), A.Severino (6), Hendriks (8) and McGuire; Bundy, Stashak (6), Coulombe (8), Thielbar (9) and Jeffers. W--Bundy 3-0. L--Velasquez 0-2. HRs--Chicago, J.Abreu (2). Minnesota, Jeffers (1), Buxton (4). ------ M.Pérez, Burke (7), B.Martin (8), Bush (9) and Garver; Montas, Acevedo (8), Snead (9) and S.Murphy....
SPORTS
ESPN

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

A-singled for Henry in the 7th. E--Riley (1). LOB--Miami 12, Atlanta 5. 2B--Sánchez (2), Chisholm Jr. (3), Olson (8), d'Arnaud (2). 3B--Swanson (1). HR--Chisholm Jr. (4), off I.Anderson; Albies (6), off Hernandez; Dickerson (1), off Hernandez; Riley (3), off Hernandez. RBI--Chisholm Jr. 3 (15), García 2 (3), Soler (3), Cooper 2 (4), Aguilar (4), Albies 2 (11), Dickerson 2 (2), Riley (7), Swanson 2 (4). SB--Chisholm Jr. 2 (3), Wendle (2), Swanson (1), García (1). SF--Aguilar, Albies.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez omitted from Milwaukee lineup Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Victor Caratini is starting at catcher over Narvaez and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Caratini for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,200 salary....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez starting on Saturday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Tellez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

HBP--Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP--Baker. Umpires--Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker. T--3:11. A--43,883 (45,517). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--N.Lowe, Texas, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .375; Franco, Tampa Bay, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .364; Ramírez, Cleveland, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .357; Kwan, Cleveland, .357; France, Seattle, .356; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Meadows, Detroit, .333. RUNS--Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Trout, Los Angeles,...
MLB
ESPN

LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

National League Glance

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. Monday's Games. San Francisco...
MLB
ESPN

Baseball Expanded Glance

Colorado at Detroit, ppd. Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia...
MLB
ESPN

Boston 109, Brooklyn 103

BOSTON (109) Horford 1-2 0-0 3, Tatum 13-29 9-10 39, Theis 4-6 0-0 9, J.Brown 9-16 4-4 23, Smart 6-15 0-0 14, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-5 0-0 10, White 1/3 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 13-14 109. BROOKLYN (103) B.Brown 10-19 4-6 26, Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY

