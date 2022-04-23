Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

E--Story (2), B.Lowe (3). DP--Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB--Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B--B.Lowe (1). 3B--Dalbec (1). HR--Kiermaier (1). SB--Story (1), Walls (3). SF--Vázquez (2). Springs pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. Umpires--Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza. T--3:05. A--19,137 (25,000).
Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
Archie Eversole died after reportedly suffering a gunshot wound to the face while he slept. The Atlanta rapper died on April 3, after being shot a week prior by his brother, Alexander Krause, cops say. According to a new report released by TMZ on Thursday (April 21), Eversole was shot in the jaw.
On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Odor will sit out after the Orioles picked Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez as Friday's starting second and third basemen. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Odor has produced a...
A-singled for Henry in the 7th. E--Riley (1). LOB--Miami 12, Atlanta 5. 2B--Sánchez (2), Chisholm Jr. (3), Olson (8), d'Arnaud (2). 3B--Swanson (1). HR--Chisholm Jr. (4), off I.Anderson; Albies (6), off Hernandez; Dickerson (1), off Hernandez; Riley (3), off Hernandez. RBI--Chisholm Jr. 3 (15), García 2 (3), Soler (3), Cooper 2 (4), Aguilar (4), Albies 2 (11), Dickerson 2 (2), Riley (7), Swanson 2 (4). SB--Chisholm Jr. 2 (3), Wendle (2), Swanson (1), García (1). SF--Aguilar, Albies.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Victor Caratini is starting at catcher over Narvaez and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Caratini for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,200 salary....
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Milwaukee 4-2 Friday night, stopping the Brewers’ four-game winning streak. Jean Segura, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also had two hits each for...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Tellez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
HBP--Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP--Baker. Umpires--Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker. T--3:11. A--43,883 (45,517). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
A look at what's happening around the majors today:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. Monday's Games. San Francisco...
Colorado at Detroit, ppd. Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia...
ATLANTA — They haven’t been the Hawks of 2021 in the playoffs so far, but Atlanta still has a chance to tie their NBA Eastern Division first round playoff series with the Miami Heat Sunday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena. On...
