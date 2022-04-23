ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Steven W. Sorenson

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Rita Meinholz

Rita S. Meinholz, age 88, was called to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on March 28, 1934 in Sun Prairie, and was the daughter of Joseph and Thekla (Weber) Wagner. She married Robert Meinholz on June 21, 1955 in East Bristol.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Raymond “Ray” H. Merritt

Raymond “Ray” Harland Merritt, age 86, passed away at his home in Prairie du Sac, WI on Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022. He was born in Bradley, SD on Mar. 29, 1936, to the late Harland and Gertrude (Hansen) Merritt. Ray graduated from Watertown High School; class of 1954. He went on to further his education at St. Olaf College, Luther Theological Seminary and earned his PhD from the University of Minnesota in 1968. Ray married LaDonna Anenson on Aug. 18, 1956, in Watertown, SD. Ray and LaDonna were blessed with 65 years of marriage.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

Russell Dean Arnold

COTTAGE GROVE/MOUNT HOREB – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Russ Dean Arnold, age 86. He went peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Fred and Alma (Wirth) Arnold. He married Joan Bertoli on March 23, 1963, in Mount Horeb.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow, 94, of Livingston, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey died on December 13, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville, Wisconsin. Private family services will be April 30, 2022 at the Rewey Methodist Church. Pastor Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at Bryn Zion Cemetery rural Rewey. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Belmont Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Berniece E. (Schou) Post

MADISON – Berniece E. Post, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Madison, WI to parents, Werner and Isabel (Boness) Schou. She married her husband, Vernon, on October 23, 1948. They lived in Merrill, WI for a few years but returned to Madison in 1963. She was a proud member of the 40 and 8 American Legion Post 481 and the VFW Post 7591.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Kenneth C. Bice

Kenneth C. Bice, age 69, of Verona, WI, passed from a rare, aggressive cancer on Apr. 20, 2022. Ken was born on Feb. 25, 1953 to Richard and Beatrice Bice (née Brown) in Beaver Dam, WI. Soon after, his family moved to Edgerton, where he attended schools and graduated in 1971. Ken then earned a Masters in Human Factors Engineering from UW-Madison in 1977.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘There’s No Place’

MILTON, Wis. — It’s not often that a high school in our area stages an original play, let alone one written by a former student, but that’s what’s happening this weekend at Milton High School. Michael Bruno goes backstage at the school’s production of “There’s No...
MILTON, WI

