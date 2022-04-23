ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen this child or this woman? Police are seeking public’s help

By Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-year-old Serinity Pedro of Ringgold, Mississippi.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female 3 ft 10 in tall weighing 41 pounds with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Saerinity Pedro is accompanied by Tiona M Williams.

Tiona Williams is described as a black female 32-year-old, 5 ft 4 in tall, weighing 152 pounds with dark hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2012 gray/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852 disabled tag V1852.

The vehicle was last seen at about 5:30 pm on Thursday in the Ringgold area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams or the vehicle contact the Scott County Sheriffs Dept at 601-469-1511.

Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
