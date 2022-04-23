ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police: 4-year-old dies after being forced to drink bottle of liquor

By Stacie Richard, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7LXI_0fHlF3nT00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) – The grandmother and mother of a 4-year-old Louisiana girl are behind bars Friday after police say they forced the child to drink a bottle of liquor.

Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both booked on first degree murder charges in the death of China Record, according to the Baton Rouge Police Dept.

During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother allegedly forced China to consume a bottle of whisky while the mother watched.

Investigators say the women became angry when the child took a sip from a bottle of Canadian Mist whisky, according to booking documents obtained by The Advocate. Roxanne Record reportedly forced the 4-year-old to drink the rest of the 80 proof liquor from the bottle, which was “over half full,” as the mother watched, according to the documents.

Death of 4-year-old ruled as homicide, EBR coroner says

China’s mother is accused of failing to stop Roxanne Record from the reported forced drinking and, when the 4-year-old became unresponsive, putting her into a bathtub.

Police believe the child, whose blood alcohol content was .680%, died of acute alcohol poisoning, according to a news release. Drivers in the state of Louisiana are considered legally drunk when their BAC is .08 or more.

Both mother and grandmother were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday morning.

Police said Friday afternoon that they were still investigating the circumstances around the girl’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Alcohol Poisoning#Kadjah Record#China Record#Canadian#Ebr#Bac
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy