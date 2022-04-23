Wofford rolls at Mercer

MACON, Ga. – The 24 th -ranked Wofford baseball team was in cruise control at OrthoGeorgia Park with 16 hits Friday night en route to a 17-7 win over the Mercer Bears in game one of the weekend series. Wofford improves to 29-9 overall and remains a perfect 7-0 in the SoCon. Mercer drops to 31-7 and 6-1 in league action.

The win extends the Terriers’ win streak to nine games, making it now the longest winning streak at the Division I level in program history.

Matthew Marchal (4-2) earned the win for Wofford after 6.0 strong innings on the bump in a starting effort. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks, punching out nine Bears. Luke Stephens and Lucas Mahlstedt each tossed scoreless innings, and O’Kelly McWilliams IV combined with Carter Bailey to close out the ninth inning.

Mercer starter Josh Harlow (5-2) suffered the loss after surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks.

The Terriers out-hit the Bears 16-5 on the night. Wofford also drew more walks, 11 to Mercer’s seven.

A trio of Terriers posted three-hit performances: Nolen Hester, John Dempsey and Lawson Hill. Dempsey and Hill tied for the team lead in RBI with three each in the contest, and Hester drove home one. Trey Yunger also knocked in three runs on the night to tie for the RBI lead, and his two hits allowed him to join the multi-hit club as well.

Ryan Galanie, Jack Renwick and Shane Lussier each drove home a pair of runs on top of their single-hit nights. Galanie and Renwick also worked a pair of walks each, with Hester and Hill joining them with two free passes each.

Wofford did not waste any time jumping ahead with four runs in the top of the first. Jack Renwick ripped a two-RBI double to right center to give the Terriers an early lead. Trey Yunger then doubled that lead when he knocked his own two-RBI double to right field. Wofford’s advantage was 4-0.

Lawson Hill dropped a well-placed sacrifice bunt in the second to bring home another run, extending the Terrier advantage to 5-0.

Ryan Galanie delivered an RBI infield single in the fourth inning to make the margin 6-0.

Mercer finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame. A three-run home run halved the lead to make it a 6-3 ballgame.

The game then settled down and went without any scoring until the Wofford bats woke back up in the top of the eighth, and they exploded for 10 runs in the frame to pull away. An RBI single by Hill started things off, and an RBI fielder’s choice by Galanie plated another run. A balk brought home one more before Shane Lussier slapped a two-run single to right single to help the Terriers crack double-digits (11). Nolen Hester worked a bases loaded walk to score another run, and Dempsey then cleared the bases with a three-run double to right center. Just for good measure, Hill capped the frame with another RBI single. When the dust settled, the Terrier lead stood at 16-3.

Yunger drove home one more run in the top of the ninth with a single to make the score 17-3.

Mercer made a last-breath push in the bottom of the ninth, but the deficit was far too much to overcome. A two-run homer began the scoring for the Bears, and a sacrifice fly plated one more. A fielder’s choice made the score 17-7, and that is where the margin concluded as Carter Bailey locked down the win for the Terriers.

No. 24 Wofford will take on Mercer again tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch in Macon is slated for 2:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.