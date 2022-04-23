ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecocks falls on The Plains

AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn had just five hits on the night, but three were home runs and the Tiger pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to four hits in a 6-3 win over the Gamecocks Friday night (April 22) at Plainsman Park.

South Carolina got on the board first in the top of the second as Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly scored KevIn Madden with an unearned run. Auburn answered with three in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-run home run from Nate LaRue.

Carolina scored single runs in the third and fourth frames to tie the game at three. In the third, Andrew Eyster homered to left center, his fifth of the season. Then in the fourth, Evan Stone’s sacrifice bunt scored Madden.

John Gilreath had an outstanding performance on the mound in relief, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits with five strikeouts, but the one mistake was in the seventh as Bobby Peirce hit a solo home run to left. Auburn added insurance in the eighth with a Sonny DiChiara two-run home run.

Brett Thomas made the start for Carolina, allowing three runs with three strikeouts and two hits in two innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Brandt Belk extended his hit streak to 24 games with a single in the sixth inning.
  • Carolina played in Auburn for the first time since the 2017 season.
  • Gilreath pitched five innings in his last two outings. He went five against Ole Miss on April 14.

UP NEXT
Carolina and Auburn continue a three-game set on Saturday afternoon (April 23) at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) at Plainsman Park.

