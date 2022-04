WASHINGTON — A uniquely D.C. activity is making a comeback. For the first time in 10 years, you'll soon be able to tour the C&O Canal in Georgetown by boat. The first boat tours began in 1971, when the the C&O Canal became a National Historic Park. In 2011, the first canal boat, called The Georgetown, was damaged beyond repair and inoperable.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO