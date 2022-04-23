ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Caring Hands Support & Services to offer free CPR community training

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday afternoon, Caring Hands Support and Services will offer free community CPR training. The family and friends CPR course teaches the...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Praises Early Autism Intervention for Son's Success

For families of children with autism, daily life can look different. Parents work around the clock to make sure their autistic child is embraced and getting the support he or she needs to thrive. Each milestone is a reason to celebrate what the Chrissey family of Dallas has experienced. Hugh...
DALLAS, TX
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Urban League gets $2M to help construct its Community and Veterans Empowerment Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local organization that supports and empowers veterans just received more funding to help with their mission. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson presented a $2 million check on Wednesday to the Jacksonville Urban League Economic Community Development Foundation Community and Veterans Empowerment Center. The funds are from Congress’ 2022 Community Project Funding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
ABC News

2-year-old goes home after spending entire life hospitalized

A 2-year-old girl who spent the first two years of her life in the hospital is back home with her parents and younger brother in California. It was a joyous homecoming for Addy Smith, who left the hospital on April 5 after 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

White Harvest Farms, urban farm in Jacksonville’s Moncrief area, gets $2M in funding from Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An urban farm in Moncrief is getting a boost, thanks to funds from Congress’ 2022 Community Project Funding. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson presented a $2 million check on Wednesday at White Harvest Farms, an initiative of the Clara White Mission. The farm grows fresh vegetables and fruits for sale at its weekly market and teaches classes on growing, compost and resiliency.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Stacy Wynn

Survivors of Trauma Experience Fight Or Flight

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.
News4Jax.com

City hosting free fair housing event for public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission is hosting an annual Fair Housing Symposium with the Jacksonville Housing Authority and Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Inc. at the Jacksonville Main Public Library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event’s theme is “COVID-19′s Effect on Fair Housing.”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Ms. Tekenna King

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ms. Tekenna King was nominated as Teacher of the Week. She’s a first year teacher at Kreative Success Academy on Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville. Her second grade students love her. “She helps us and always makes sure we have our answers right,” said Aubrey,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Children invited to read to shelter pets Saturday at Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If your kids are looking for a way to share their love, the Jacksonville Humane Society and nonprofit Petco Love have an idea for you this Saturday. JHS is joining with Petco Love and 50 animal welfare organizations across the country on Saturday for a “Read and Share Your Love” event to celebrate actress Kristin Chenoweth’s book “What Will I Do with My Love Today?”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast businesses offering Mother's Day makeover for single moms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nearly a dozen local businesses are coming together to provide single moms with some special gifts this Mother's Day. “I’m a single mom myself and I own a business so I know how hard it was for me so that’s why it’s important, that’s why I’m so passionate about helping single women and especially single moms," Abliss Studios owner, Cynthia Meadows said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

