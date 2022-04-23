Minor league report: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton clinches 1st playoff berth since 2018; Nailers win Game 1

Two goals by forward Radim Zohorna led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 4-1 road win against the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. on Friday.

The victory helped the Penguins clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

Forward Drew O’Connor recorded two assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-29-4-4) while defenseman Matt Bartkowski, a Mt. Lebanon native, and forward Kyle Olson each contributed goals. Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves on 24 shots in the victory.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a road contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, 6:05 p.m..

——

In Game 1 of a Central Division semifinal series, goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 34 saves for the Wheeling Nailers in a 1-0 shutout road win against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Forth Wayne, Ind.

Forward Patrick Watling scored the contest’s lone goal.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne.

