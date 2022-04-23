ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

By MIKE COOK ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night. Joel Eriksson Ek...

Wild have to find a way to keep Kevin Fiala

The Minnesota Wild have not only become one of the NHL’s best teams, they have become one of its most exciting teams. The past two seasons have seen the Wild score goals like never before in franchise history, and the top line duo of Kirill Kaprizov (their first 100-point player) and Mats Zuccarello gets most of the attention for it. And for good reason. They are exceptional players individually and as a duo, and have helped completely transform the outlook and style of the team.
