Miami, FL

Trae Young Knocks Down Game-Winning Floater in Game 3 vs. Heat

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrEYl_0fHlDBqS00

Despite a rough shooting night, the Atlanta star point guard hit the floater when it counted to lift the Hawks to a crucial win.

Hawks star point guard Trae Young had trouble shooting the ball in Friday night’s Game 3 vs. the Heat. But with 4.4 seconds to play, Young sunk a game-winning floater to lift Atlanta to a 111–110 victory over Miami.

After losing two straight games to open the series in Miami, it was desperation time for the Hawks, who needed a home victory to avoid a 3–0 deficit in the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

It was not easy for Atlanta, who trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half against Miami. Friday marked the third-largest playoff comeback in the last 25 seasons for the Hawks, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Young finished with a team-high 24 points on 6-for-14 shooting, while De’Andre Hunter added 17 and Bogdan Bogdanović scored 18 off the bench.

The Heat wasted a performance that saw Jimmy Butler and Max Strus score 20 points a piece, while Tyler Herro scored a team-high 24 off the bench. Miami made a push late to take the 110–109 lead, but couldn’t hold on during its final defensive possession of the night.

The Heat now lead the series 2–1 with Game 4 on Sunday night a 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Blasts Steve Nash, Says He Isn't The Right Coach For Nets: "You Need Somebody At That Front Seat..."

As the Brooklyn Nets do their best to avoid a 3-0 deficit against Boston, Steve Nash could be competing for his coaching career. All season long, the legendary former NBA point guard was criticized for his role in a wildly underwhelming campaign for the team. As a first-time coach, many have had strong doubts from the very beginning about his leadership ability.
NBA
