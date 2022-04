As spring progresses and the days get warmer you may find small plants coming up that. are not weeds. These could be annuals or perennials that have self-seeded. Self-seeding annuals can be as reliable as perennials, coming back every year without intervention on the gardener’s part. If you want these plants and you have the proper conditions for their germination, they can decrease the cost of gardening as well as some of the work associated with obtaining and planting them every year.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 46 MINUTES AGO