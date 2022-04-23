ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, CO

Wildfire burning in Park County grows to 11 acres in size

By Óscar Contreras
 1 day ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire burning 16 miles northwest of Lake George grew to 11 acres in size just a matter of hours, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Allen Creek Fire was first reported at around 4:52 p.m. on South Park Rd. in Park County and was reported to be about five acres in size. One Dozier and multiple county engine resources, along with a 20-person crew, were responding to the fire, according to USFS officials.

Fueled by mixed conifer, timber and grass, the fire grew to about 11 acres in size by 7:45 p.m. Firefighters hope to have the fire line constructed by the end of shift Friday.

No containment was reported by 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

