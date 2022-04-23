ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Deputies: Man arrested for trespassing on school grounds

By Marcus Flowers
wach.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Richland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man has been arrested for possessing a weapon while trespassing on the campus of Dutch Fork...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Dutch Fork High School
WIS-TV

Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Officials said the suspect opened fire on the officers. As of 10:45 a.m. police were...
CAYCE, SC
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy