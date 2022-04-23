ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland baseball rallies past CBA in extras

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nRpX_0fHlCBx500

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Friday afternoon was a great day for Suburban Council baseball games and Guilderland visiting CBA was one of the prime reasons why.

After a three run third from the Dutchmen, CBA clawed their way back in it with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. The tying run came off the bat of AJ Hicks, whose RBI single into left ultimately sent the game to extra innings.

In extras, Nick Mahar broke the game open with a sacrifice fly. That allowed Micah Vennard to score, giving Guilderland a 4-3 lead in the eighth, and two more runs in that inning sealed the deal. Guilderland fended off a CBA rally to beat the Brothers 6-3 in extra innings.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Empire fall to Cobras in season opener

The Empire brought an NAL championship to Albany in the team's first season in the league last year. On Saturday night, they began a new journey with one goal: repeat.
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Three-sport athlete Tapia shines for Rome Free Academy

ROME — Rome Free Academy senior lacrosse player Alexandra Tapia shares the team lead in goals through four games with 10. Tapia, a co-captain, also has three assists for the Black Knights, who are 2-2 on the season. She scored 32 goals and collected 10 assists last season, and was named as a first team Tri-Valley League all-star that season as well as the team’s offensive MVP.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Guilderland, NY
Sports
City
Guilderland, NY
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Cba#Extras#Haas#Suburban Council#Dutchmen#Sports News Fishing#Japanese#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker takes down Colonie, CBA for Colonie Cup

Christian Brothers Academy hosted the Colonie Cup on Saturday, with the Brothers, Colonie, and Shaker all facing off. The Upside: Local dentist pledges thousands for high …. Fans packing MVP Arena for start of Albany Empire …. Weather forecast 6 P.M. NEWS10 & Glenn Peters Jewelers Ukraine fundraiser. Clifton Common...
COLONIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Maloney & Pittz combine to no-hit Colonie, hand Raiders first loss of season

Colin Maloney and Ryan Pittz combined to no-hit Colonie on Friday afternoon in a 1-0 win for Shenendehowa. Maloney threw 6.2 no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. Teammate Ryan Pittz came in to record the final out for the Plainsmen who handed the Raiders their first loss of the season. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy