Guilderland baseball rallies past CBA in extras

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Friday afternoon was a great day for Suburban Council baseball games and Guilderland visiting CBA was one of the prime reasons why.

After a three run third from the Dutchmen, CBA clawed their way back in it with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. The tying run came off the bat of AJ Hicks, whose RBI single into left ultimately sent the game to extra innings.

In extras, Nick Mahar broke the game open with a sacrifice fly. That allowed Micah Vennard to score, giving Guilderland a 4-3 lead in the eighth, and two more runs in that inning sealed the deal. Guilderland fended off a CBA rally to beat the Brothers 6-3 in extra innings.

